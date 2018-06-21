Patriotic Hartlepool DJ flying the flag for England in the World Cup

Patriotic Les Watts is certainly flying the flag for England during the World Cup.

He has covered his home in Oxford Road, Hartlepool, with St George flags and bunting to show his support for Gareth Southgate’s side in Russia.

England supporter Les Watts outside of his Hartlepool home. Picture by FRANK REID

Les, 55, also has a flagpole in his front garden.

He has received lots of positive comments from passers by for his colourful decorations.

Les, a popular and well-known DJ around the town, said: “I’ve got flags hanging down from my windows, a flag pole up and my car done out with flags, a bull dog on the dashboard and even fluffy dice.

“People love it. The reaction has been absolutely superb and the comments have been great on Facebook.

“The kids come past because it is on the school run and they like it.

“When it is Christmas I decorate my house mainly for the kids but I suppose the football flags are more for me.

“It is good fun.”

Les, married to Jackie, was already excited for the World Cup.

And he is even more hopeful that England can go all he way after the Three Lions’ winning start beating Tunisia 2-1 on Monday night.

Les, an office manager for Joel Kerr Funeral Services, added: “After Monday night I am excited. I always have high hopes but this time I think we will have a good tournament.

“For me though it will only be a good tournament if they get to the final.

“With the team of young lads playing without fear I think they will.”

While many fans head to the pubs or clubs to watch England, Les prefers the comfort of his own home. “I love to watch them at home,” he said. “I can scream as loud as I want to at the players.”

Although Les, a dad of four, and grandad to five, is a big Three Lions fan his work and DJ commitments often prevents him from supporting them at matches. “I would love to be able to get the chance to do more but with work and DJ-ing I don’t get to the games as often as I would like,” he said.

“They are starting to move away from being at Wembley all he time which is a good idea so I might get more chance.”

England’s next game is on Sunday afternoon when they take on Panama in Nizhny Novgorod.

The game kicks of at 1pm.

Their final match of the group stages is on the following Thursday night when they take on Belgium.