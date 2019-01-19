Pedestrian, 90, suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in Hartlepool

A 90-year-old man has been taken to hospial with serious head and neck injuries after being hit by car in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police are appealing for witnesses, dash cam or private CCTV footage following a collision between an elderly man and a silver Audi A5.

The incident happened at around 5.20pm yesterday at the King Oswy Drive at the junction of Ocean Drive and Bournemouth Drive.

A spokesman for the force said: "The elderly gentleman sustained serious head and neck injuries and he was taken to in the University Hospital of North Tees where he is said to be in a stable condition.

"Anyone with information or footage which could help our inquiries is asked to contact PC Michael Spencer via the 101 number, quoting Event 10241."