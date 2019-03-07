Pensioner asks friends and family to donate to Hartlepool RNLI for her 90th birthday

Cathy Constantine pictured with her son Alan and Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members Darren Killick and Andy Johnson
A Hartlepool pensioner celebrated her 90th birthday recently and asked friends and family to donate to a cause close to her heart rather than give her presents.

Kathy Constantine has always been a big supporter of Hartlepool RNLI and her late son Billy was a volunteer lifeboat crew member.

She decided to ask her family and friends to make a donation to the charity rather than buying her presents for the milestone birthday.

Kathy said: "My late son Billy was a volunteer lifeboat crew member for many years and I have always been a big supporter of the charity.

"Every penny helps and I'm delighted with the donations from my family and friends.

Volunteer lifeboat crew member Andy Johnson said: "Kathy’s fantastic donation will ensure that the volunteers can continue to train to help save lives at sea.

"We are all on call 24/7 and the generous support from people like Kathy is essential.”