Pensioner asks friends and family to donate to Hartlepool RNLI for her 90th birthday

A Hartlepool pensioner celebrated her 90th birthday recently and asked friends and family to donate to a cause close to her heart rather than give her presents.

Kathy Constantine has always been a big supporter of Hartlepool RNLI and her late son Billy was a volunteer lifeboat crew member.

She decided to ask her family and friends to make a donation to the charity rather than buying her presents for the milestone birthday.

Kathy said: "My late son Billy was a volunteer lifeboat crew member for many years and I have always been a big supporter of the charity.

"Every penny helps and I'm delighted with the donations from my family and friends.

Volunteer lifeboat crew member Andy Johnson said: "Kathy’s fantastic donation will ensure that the volunteers can continue to train to help save lives at sea.

"We are all on call 24/7 and the generous support from people like Kathy is essential.”