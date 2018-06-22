Pensioner wins £10,000 payout after fall at Hartlepool retail park

A pensioner won over £10,000 in compensation after falling over and badly injuring herself at a Hartlepool retail park.

The woman received the personal injury payout after tripping over raised parking bays at Tees Bay Retail Park, off Brenda Road.

She suffered a fractured cheekbone, soft tissue injuries to her neck, elbow and both knees and an adjustment disorder, say lawyers who fought her case.

The woman is one of a number of people who made successful claims against the owners of the retail park pursued by Hartlepool law firm Tilly Bailey & Irvine (TBI).

They submitted it is difficult for people to see the raised areas as both it and the parking bays are the same colour and style of block paving with no clear divide.

Personal injury specialist Adrienne Harris, of TBI, said: “We had a number of claims where people had fallen over. The edges to the parking bays are raised and in the same red brick.

“It is not easy to see if anyone is a bit short-sighted or is involved in their shopping.”

Anyone wishing to make such a claim for compensation usually has to demonstrate that the occupier is at fault due to an area being damaged or not well maintained.

But TBI said the number of people falling over showed there was a problem.

Adrienne added: “We tried to submit a few [claims] and they failed as they said there was no defect, but people still kept coming in.

“One lady said the ambulance service said five people in the previous fortnight had fallen and had to be removed by ambulance.

“Obviously there was a problem and something had to be done and they admitted liability.”

All of the claims, including the one in excess of £10,000, have been settled out of court.

Adrienne added: “Whilst there are of course no guarantees, we hope that by bringing these accidents to the attention of the owner and their insurers it will result in them accepting there was a problem with their unmarked parking bays which if resolved would save them money in the long term and avoid further unnecessary injuries to people visiting the shopping park and local businesses.”

Tees Bay Retail Park owners Mason Partners declined to comment.

It is home to a number of retailers such as The Range, B&M and Iceland, a new Lidl supermarket and drive-thru Starbucks are being built.