People asked to stay away from area around Hartlepool school due to incident involving 'unknown substance'

Firefighters are dealing with a large yellow drum containing an unidentified substance which appeared to have been abandoned on a grassed area near Springwell School in Plymouth Walk.

Cleveland Fire Brigade set up a cordon and asked people to keep away from the area just after 11am on Friday, April 8.

Brigade watch manager Mark Poulsen told the Mail: “We have been contacted by the Hartlepool Street Cleaning team who reported an unknown chemical outside the school.

"There is no markings on the drum. We have been to see all the residents to let them know to stay indoors and the same at the school.

"Until we know exactly what it is we have deemed it a low risk but we’re taking all precautions for public safety.”

Watch manager Poulsen said the drum, approximately three feet tall, would be placed inside a larger drum and sealed before being taken away.

About six litres is said to have spilt out and solidified on the ground.

The fire brigade on the scene.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police added: “Police have been contacted by our fire brigade colleagues to an area outside Springwell School in Hartlepool.

"They have requested officers attend to reassure the public who are gathering, while they deal with an unknown substance found on a grassed area nearby.”

Springwell School is understood to be closed to pupils but on a training day on Friday ahead of the start of the two-week Easter holidays.

Firefighters investigate what is inside the drum.