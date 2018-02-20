People from Hartlepool in court for charges including theft and motoring and drug offences

The following cases involving defendants from Hartlepool were dealt with at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Raymond Peacock, 50, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 15 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £117 in fines and costs for possession of class A and class C drugs.

Carl Waller, 29, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £117 compensation for three offences of theft and for breaching a suspended sentence.

Paul Bennett, 31, of Sheerness Grove, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge of 12 months and ordered to pay costs and compensation of £254 for criminal damage.

Joseph Carswell, 18, of Tremaine Close, Hartlepool, was disqualified from driving for 30 days and ordered to pay £380 in fines and costs for speeding.

Ryan Parker, 22, of Monkton Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £601 in fines, costs, and compensation for criminal damage.

Carl Waller, 29, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £117 compensation for three offences of theft and for breaching a suspended sentence.

James Picken, 36. of Dunbar Avenue, Hartlepool, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay compensation and costs of £496 for two offences of theft.

Stephen Penberthy, 59, of Lawson Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay fines and costs of £268 and given nine driving licence penalty points for driving without due care and attention.