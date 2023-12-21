Did you spot these clouds in the sky today?

People from across Hartlepool took to social media today to share their photos of these stunning ‘rainbow clouds’.

Nacreous clouds, as they are officially known, are rare clouds that sit high in the sky and are known for the coloured light they reflect before sunrise and after sunset.

These rare clouds usually appear in extremely cold air above polar regions and due to their formation, are also known as mothers of pearls.

1 . Spectacular Thanks to Tom for this spectacular photo of the Nacreous Clouds over Hartlepool today. Photo: Tom Sanderson Photo Sales

2 . Look at those colours Thanks to Phil for this colourful photo of the Nacreous Clouds today. Photo: Phil Pattinson Photo Sales

3 . Beautiful Leanne managed to capture this lovely photo of the Nacreous Clouds in Hartlepool today. Photo: Leanne Soulsby Photo Sales