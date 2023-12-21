10 photos sent in by Hartlepool Mail readers of rare ‘rainbow clouds’
Did you spot these clouds in the sky today?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Dec 2023, 18:31 GMT
People from across Hartlepool took to social media today to share their photos of these stunning ‘rainbow clouds’.
Nacreous clouds, as they are officially known, are rare clouds that sit high in the sky and are known for the coloured light they reflect before sunrise and after sunset.
These rare clouds usually appear in extremely cold air above polar regions and due to their formation, are also known as mothers of pearls.
