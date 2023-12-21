News you can trust since 1877
Callum managed to capture this incredible photo of the Nacreous Clouds over Hartlepool today.

10 photos sent in by Hartlepool Mail readers of rare ‘rainbow clouds’

Did you spot these clouds in the sky today?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Dec 2023, 18:31 GMT

People from across Hartlepool took to social media today to share their photos of these stunning ‘rainbow clouds’.

Nacreous clouds, as they are officially known, are rare clouds that sit high in the sky and are known for the coloured light they reflect before sunrise and after sunset.

These rare clouds usually appear in extremely cold air above polar regions and due to their formation, are also known as mothers of pearls.

Thanks to Tom for this spectacular photo of the Nacreous Clouds over Hartlepool today.

Thanks to Tom for this spectacular photo of the Nacreous Clouds over Hartlepool today. Photo: Tom Sanderson

Thanks to Phil for this colourful photo of the Nacreous Clouds today.

Thanks to Phil for this colourful photo of the Nacreous Clouds today. Photo: Phil Pattinson

Leanne managed to capture this lovely photo of the Nacreous Clouds in Hartlepool today.

Leanne managed to capture this lovely photo of the Nacreous Clouds in Hartlepool today. Photo: Leanne Soulsby

Thanks to Tom for this magnificent photo of the clouds over Hartlepool this morning.

Thanks to Tom for this magnificent photo of the clouds over Hartlepool this morning. Photo: Tom Sanderson

