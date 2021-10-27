Mail readers have been sharing their favourite pictures taken in and around Hartlepool.

11 beautiful pictures to brighten your day - taken by Hartlepool Mail readers

We can all agree that Hartlepool is home to some spectacular views.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 4:55 am

And if a call-out on our Facebook page is anything to go by, the town is very lucky to have so many of its wonderful sights captured on camera.

We recently launched a search for a new cover picture to feature on our Facebook page.

Hundreds of Mail readers got in touch to share their favourite snaps taken across town – and there were so many to choose from, we have rounded up just a selection of them for you here.

From the beach to the park, enjoy all of the beauty Hartlepool has to offer in our reader picture special.

Click here to see more of the fantastic photos and add your own to the post.

Thank you again to everyone who contributed; we will use as many pictures as we can in the coming weeks, with credit to the photographer.

1. Over the rainbow

A perfect sight in Seaton Carew.

Photo: Debbie Campbell

Photo Sales

2. Beach days

St Hilda's stands tall and proud.

Photo: Chris Bushnall

Photo Sales

3. Morning walks

The sun comes up at Crimdon Dene.

Photo: Emma Louise Dixon

Photo Sales

4. Pink skies

A delightful view at Hartlepool Marina.

Photo: Paul Harris

Photo Sales
HartlepoolHundredsHartlepool MailFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3