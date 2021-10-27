11 beautiful pictures to brighten your day - taken by Hartlepool Mail readers

And if a call-out on our Facebook page is anything to go by, the town is very lucky to have so many of its wonderful sights captured on camera.

We recently launched a search for a new cover picture to feature on our Facebook page.

Hundreds of Mail readers got in touch to share their favourite snaps taken across town – and there were so many to choose from, we have rounded up just a selection of them for you here.

From the beach to the park, enjoy all of the beauty Hartlepool has to offer in our reader picture special.

Thank you again to everyone who contributed; we will use as many pictures as we can in the coming weeks, with credit to the photographer.

1. Over the rainbow A perfect sight in Seaton Carew. Photo: Debbie Campbell

2. Beach days St Hilda's stands tall and proud. Photo: Chris Bushnall

3. Morning walks The sun comes up at Crimdon Dene. Photo: Emma Louise Dixon

4. Pink skies A delightful view at Hartlepool Marina. Photo: Paul Harris