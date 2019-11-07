We will remember them.

11 stories of your families' military heroes ahead of Remembrance Sunday

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 12:26 pm

As families across the United Kingdom prepare to mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, we asked you to share treasured photographs of the heroes in your house – the servicemen and women, past or present, who you will be thinking of as these commemorations arrive. We have received some truly touching tributes and pictures. Here are their stories, along with some of your beautiful poppy pictures from across the North East.

1. John William Sharp

Born November 10, 1900 and began service in 1915. Seaman, 5th. Nelson Batt. R. M. Royal Naval Division. He was discharged for being underage in early 1918, but as soon as he returned home, he re-enlisted with the DLI and survived the war

Photo: Cameron Sharp

2. Seaham Remembers

Part of the display near to the Tommy statue in Seaham.

Photo: Liam McCormick

3. Peter Anthony McGrady

Gillian McCauley: My husband's grandfather buried in Bonnebosq in France.

Photo: Gillian McCauley

4. John William Jones

Debra Elizabeth: My late father, Sapper John William Jones, The Royal Engineers, served in Korea.

Photo: Debra Elizabeth

