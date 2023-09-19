The Northern Lights stunned the UK’s skies last night as people gathered across the North of England and Scotland to capture the spectacle.

The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are caused by molecules and atoms in the atmosphere colliding with particles from the sun.

The best time to see the Northern Lights in England is from late September to March, with the autumn equinox considered to be particularly special.

The Northern Lights are easier to see closer to the Arctic but can also be enjoyed in North East if the conditions are right – as these fantastic Hartlepool pictures prove.

Simon Mccabe The stunning aurora pictured at Steetley Pier by Simon Mccabe last night.

Paul Gale The aurora pictured in all its glory at Steetley Pier by Paul Gale last night.

Peter Greig Peter Greig managed to capture another stunning shot of the aurora last night.