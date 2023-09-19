News you can trust since 1877
The aurora was captured in all of its beauty last night by Peter Greig at Steetley Pier.

11 stunning photos by our readers of the Northern Lights in Hartlepool

The Northern Lights stunned the UK’s skies last night as people gathered across the North of England and Scotland to capture the spectacle.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:40 BST

The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are caused by molecules and atoms in the atmosphere colliding with particles from the sun.

The best time to see the Northern Lights in England is from late September to March, with the autumn equinox considered to be particularly special.

The Northern Lights are easier to see closer to the Arctic but can also be enjoyed in North East if the conditions are right – as these fantastic Hartlepool pictures prove.

The stunning aurora pictured at Steetley Pier by Simon Mccabe last night.

Simon Mccabe

The stunning aurora pictured at Steetley Pier by Simon Mccabe last night.

The aurora pictured in all its glory at Steetley Pier by Paul Gale last night.

Paul Gale

The aurora pictured in all its glory at Steetley Pier by Paul Gale last night.

Peter Greig managed to capture another stunning shot of the aurora last night.

Peter Greig

Peter Greig managed to capture another stunning shot of the aurora last night.

The stunning aurora pictured by Stephen Smart over Steetley Pier last night.

Stephen Smart

The stunning aurora pictured by Stephen Smart over Steetley Pier last night.

