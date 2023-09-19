11 stunning photos by our readers of the Northern Lights in Hartlepool
The Northern Lights stunned the UK’s skies last night as people gathered across the North of England and Scotland to capture the spectacle.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:40 BST
The Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are caused by molecules and atoms in the atmosphere colliding with particles from the sun.
The best time to see the Northern Lights in England is from late September to March, with the autumn equinox considered to be particularly special.
The Northern Lights are easier to see closer to the Arctic but can also be enjoyed in North East if the conditions are right – as these fantastic Hartlepool pictures prove.
1 / 3