12 fan-tastic pictures of Hartlepool United supporters in fancy dress as 2023 away-day parade is CANCELLED
Hartlepool United followers have a tradition for making national headlines by wearing fancy dress for the club’s final away game of the season.
As we can reveal today, however, the 2023 celebration has been cancelled ahead of next Monday's trip to Stockport County.
With Pools already relegated back to the National League, we thought supporters might need cheering up with these fan-tastic photos of previous costumed capers.
