Just some of the fancy-dress outfits worn by Hartlepool United fans over the years.

12 fan-tastic pictures of Hartlepool United supporters in fancy dress as 2023 away-day parade is CANCELLED

Hartlepool United followers have a tradition for making national headlines by wearing fancy dress for the club’s final away game of the season.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 6th Apr 2022, 15:42 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 12:17 BST

As we can reveal today, however, the 2023 celebration has been cancelled ahead of next Monday's trip to Stockport County.

With Pools already relegated back to the National League, we thought supporters might need cheering up with these fan-tastic photos of previous costumed capers.

Morris dancers packed the away end for the long League One trek to Bristol Rovers.

1. 2009

Morris dancers packed the away end for the long League One trek to Bristol Rovers. Photo: FLR

Where's Wally? Pools proved they were no Wallies on the pitch with a spirited draw at Brentford to preserve their League One status in 2010.

2. 2010

Where's Wally? Pools proved they were no Wallies on the pitch with a spirited draw at Brentford to preserve their League One status in 2010. Photo: FLR

Oompa Loompas from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory backed Pools at Charlton in 2011.

3. 2011

Oompa Loompas from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory backed Pools at Charlton in 2011. Photo: PA Wire

Charlton hosted another fancy-dress invasion in 2012 when the Poolie Army transformed themselves into Smurfs.

4. 2012

Charlton hosted another fancy-dress invasion in 2012 when the Poolie Army transformed themselves into Smurfs. Photo: FRANK REID

