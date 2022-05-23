Some of the street holding Queen's Platinum Jubilee parties over the extended June bank holiday weekend.

13 Hartlepool streets and locations hosting official Queen's Platinum Jubilee street parties

Hartlepool is preparing for a right royal series of parties to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee next month.

By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 12:56 pm

Here are just some of the locations where Hartlepool Borough Council say celebrations are taking place.

We will be adding to this list between now and the extended bank holiday weekend running from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.

Please note that the pictures used are for illustrative purposes and not necessarily the exact location where an individual party may be taking place.

Further details about how to apply to hold a street party are available Queens_Jubilee_street_party_application">here.

1. Broomhill Gardens

Friday, June 3, from 9am between junctions with Elmwood Road and Briarhill Gardens.

2. Catherine Street

Sunday, June 5, from noon until 5pm.

3. Chichester Close

Friday, June 3, from 2pm-9pm between numbers 3 and 17 in a cul-de-sac area of the street.

4. Claremont Drive

Sunday, June 5, from the junction with Park Road to the entrance to Westlands Avenue from noon-5pm.

