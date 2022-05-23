13 Hartlepool streets and locations hosting official Queen's Platinum Jubilee street parties

Here are just some of the locations where Hartlepool Borough Council say celebrations are taking place.

We will be adding to this list between now and the extended bank holiday weekend running from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5.

Further details about how to apply to hold a street party are available here.

1. Broomhill Gardens Friday, June 3, from 9am between junctions with Elmwood Road and Briarhill Gardens. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

2. Catherine Street Sunday, June 5, from noon until 5pm. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

3. Chichester Close Friday, June 3, from 2pm-9pm between numbers 3 and 17 in a cul-de-sac area of the street. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales

4. Claremont Drive Sunday, June 5, from the junction with Park Road to the entrance to Westlands Avenue from noon-5pm. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales