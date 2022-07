People opted for ice lollies, ice cream and, of course, a dip in the sea – as temperatures reached the mid 30s in Hartlepool on Tuesday afternoon.

It has been a day of record breaking heat, as the Mercury topped 40°C for the first time in the UK, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.

Our photographer Stu Norton braved the scorching weather to capture how Poolies coped with the heat. See his photos in our gallery below.

1. Ice cream and a great company Maricos Palivec, four, with his dog Kikita at Seaton Carew on Tuesday, July 19.

2. A walk along the beach People headed to the coast to stay cool.

3. Smiling in the sun Arthur Renwick, three, smiles for the camera as he cools down with an ice lolly.

4. Getting some steps in People out and about in Seaton Carew on Tuesday, July 19.