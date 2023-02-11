14 fan-tastic pictures of Hartlepool United supporters following our club across the years

Hartlepool United supporters have followed their football club the length and breadth of our land – and occasionally beyond – since the club’s formation in 1908.
So why not take a trip back in time and enjoy these archive photos of the blue and white army.
Keep logging back too as we will be adding more pictures soon.
1. Dutch courage
Hartlepool United fans at the Almere pre-season friendly game in Holland in 2010. Rear, Jock Dowd. Middle, left to right, Lee Stockton, James Stockton and Frankie Stockton. Front, left to right, Alan Sanderson and Terry Nunn. Picture by FRANK REID.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Ex marks the spot
May 1968: Pools player John Sheridan pictured with Pools fans fans following the 0-0 draw at Exeter. The fans had been invited into the dressing room during their 750-mile round trip to watch their promotion chasing heroes.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Knights to remember
There could not be a photo gallery of Pools fans without a fancy dress parade picture or two. Here are Johnny Sowden, Dave King, Peter and Leo Allen dressed as knights for the final away game of the season against Barrow in 2019.
Photo: Tim Richardson
4. Poolies on tour
Pools fans heading to York on the train for the 2103 League Two away clash.
Photo: TY