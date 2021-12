People of all ages got involved in the festive fun at Ward Jackson Park in Hartlepool on Sunday, December 5, as they took part in the annual Santa Run.

The event, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is one of the biggest fundraising days for Alice House Hospice.

Runners are invited to dress up as Santa and complete the half-mile course around the park while raising money for charity.

1. Ready to go Runners waiting for the start off the annual Santa Run in Ward Jackson Park. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. And they're off! Runners dressed up as the man himself for the Alice House Hospice Santa Run. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Taking a stroll People of all ages were invited to walk or run the half-mile course dressed as Santa. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. As the winner is... Michael Hewitt, the winner of the 2021 annual Santa Run. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales