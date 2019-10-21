15 pictures from this weekend's great Hartlepool Folk Festival
The fifth annual Hartlepool Folk Festival was another success with three days of performances, shows and workshops.
Events centred on the National Museum for the Royal Navy while evening concerts were held at the Borough Hall on the Headland.
Visitors enjoyed a wide variety of bands, solo artists, activities and dance groups with some of the folk world’s most prestigious names in town.
This year’s festival included a specially commissioned show based around the story of Private Theo Jones, the first soldier to be killed on British soil during the Bombardment of the Hartlepools.
And fans of classic children’s television programme Bagpuss enjoyed Bagpuss: The Songs and Music featuring Sandra Kerr who provided the original voice of Madeline the Rag Doll and John Faulkner who voiced Gabriel the Toad.
Here are a selection of pictures from the weekend.