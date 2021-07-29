Readers have been sharing some great pictures of the summer break so far.

16 of your scorching summer photos as Hartlepool Mail readers enjoy the holidays

The summer holidays are well and truly in session – and Hartlepool families have been making the most of the sunshine weather.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 1:29 pm

Whether you have been staying in town, exploring the wider North East or enjoying a staycation one thing is for sure; there are plenty of photo opportunities for the taking!

So we asked the Mail readers to share their favourite photographs of the summer break so far. From enjoying the seaside views to tucking into an ice cream, here are some of your top-choice snaps.

1. Eyes peeled

Sunday Joyce watches the birds while out and about.

Photo: Melissa Horsley

2. Splashing out

Darcie Mae Watson and Ella Watson cool off.

Photo: Emma Johnson

3. The gang

A family day out at Ward Jackson Park.

Photo: Chez Gilly

4. Treat time

All smiles from Autum as she enjoys her ice cream.

Photo: Chelsie Smith

