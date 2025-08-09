Just some of Bernadette Malcolmson's fabulous photos from the 2025 Hartlepool Carnival fancy-dress parade.placeholder image
17 photos from the Hartlepool Carnival fancy-dress parade

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 9th Aug 2025, 18:44 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 19:06 BST
Super heroes and famous film characters were among the entrants delighting spectators at the 2025 Hartlepool Carnival fancy-dress parade.

Our thanks to Bernadette Malcolmson for kindly taking these colourful pictures of both Saturday’s parade and other carnival activities.

Keep logging back as we will be updating this article with more of her photos.

Crowds gather on the Headland for the 2025 carnival parade. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

1. Carnival crowds

Crowds gather on the Headland for the 2025 carnival parade. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

Councillor Carole Thompson, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool poses for a picture ahead of the 2025 Headland Carnival parade. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

2. Civic guest

Councillor Carole Thompson, the Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool poses for a picture ahead of the 2025 Headland Carnival parade. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

Musicians kept the crowds entertained at the parade. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

3. In tune

Musicians kept the crowds entertained at the parade. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

Fancy dress was as usual the order of the carnival parade day. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON.

4. Fancy dress

Fancy dress was as usual the order of the carnival parade day. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON.

