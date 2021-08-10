Students collected their A-level results on Tuesday, August 10.

17 photos of Hartlepool and East Durham students collecting their A-level results

It’s been an emotional morning for many young people in Hartlepool and East Durham.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:02 pm

After a tough year and a half, students finally received their A-level results on Tuesday, August 10, after more than a year of disrupted studies following the onset of the pandemic. Here are 17 pictures of happy students from across Hartlepool and East Durham.

1. A stellar result

Theo Corbett celebrating his A-level results at Hartlepool Sixth Form College. He got three A* in politics, law and economics.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. A good morning

Rose Allen with her A-level results at English Martyrs School on Tuesday Morning.

Photo: French and Lamming Media

3. Opening A-level results

East Durham Sixth Form College student Luke Coxon is delighted with his A-level results.

Photo: East Durham Sixth Form College

4. Celebrating success

Ellie Mullender celebrating her A-level results at Hartlepool Sixth Form College this morning.

Photo: Kevin Brady

