19 photos of people taking in part in Seaton Carew Football Club’s fun run in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Jul 2024, 16:12 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 18:55 BST
Seaton Carew Football Club held a fun run in Sunday, July 14, to raise funds for the club’s football teams.

Money raised is going to go towards new kits, footballs, training gear and pitch maintenance.

The run began at the bandstand, at the Hartlepool Marina, and ended at Seaton Carew Sports and Social Club, in Elizabeth Way, Hartlepool.

Hands in the air if you are enjoying the fun run.

1. Hands up

Hands in the air if you are enjoying the fun run. Photo: Adam Cook

Photo Sales
These two friends get involved in the charity fun run.

2. Keeping fit

These two friends get involved in the charity fun run. Photo: Adam Cook

Photo Sales
Runners look like they're having a great time during the fun run.

3. Happy days

Runners look like they're having a great time during the fun run. Photo: Adam Cook

Photo Sales
Tens of runners take part in the fun run.

4. Running for the club

Tens of runners take part in the fun run. Photo: Adam Cook

Photo Sales
