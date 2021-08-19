Readers have been sharing their favourite snaps for World Photography Day.

20 pictures to celebrate Hartlepool's beauty on World Photography Day

They say a picture paints a thousand words.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 4:55 am

And on World Photography Day (Thursday, August 19), we are using your favourite pictures of Hartlepool to celebrate our town’s beauty and everything that makes it a great place to live and work.

The annual celebration aims to highlight the art, craft, history and science behind photography.

So if you’re heading out and about today, don’t forget to capture those precious moments on camera.

1. When the boats come in

Beautiful pink skies in this picture.

Photo: Alison Clare Ditchburn

2. Perfect

A picture fit for a postcard!

Photo: Gem Fox

3. Silence

A peaceful moment by the seaside.

Photo: Mack Shari

4. Carnival time

A view of the fun at the carnival fair.

Photo: Danny Clarke

