By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 15:31 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 09:16 BST
Festive fundraisers turned out in force for Sunday’s 16th annual Santa Run in Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Park.

People of all ages donned Father Christmas costumers together with the odd elf in the mix too.

The event consisted of a single lap around the park.

Hospice fundraiser Janice Forbes told runners how their support of the event had raised tens of thousands of pounds for the hospice since it began in 2008.

The 16th annual Alice House Hospice Santa Run was a big success.

1. MixCollage-01-Dec-2024-03-24-PM-5012.jpg

The 16th annual Alice House Hospice Santa Run was a big success. Photo: Mail

Ready for the off as the fun runners line up at the start. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Fantastic turnout

Ready for the off as the fun runners line up at the start. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Even a few pooches joined in the run in Ward Jackson Park. Picture by FRANK REID

3. That's not a reindeer

Even a few pooches joined in the run in Ward Jackson Park. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Looking festive for the Alice House Hospice Santa Run. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Happy elf

Looking festive for the Alice House Hospice Santa Run. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

