People of all ages donned Father Christmas costumers together with the odd elf in the mix too.

The event consisted of a single lap around the park.

Hospice fundraiser Janice Forbes told runners how their support of the event had raised tens of thousands of pounds for the hospice since it began in 2008.

The 16th annual Alice House Hospice Santa Run was a big success.

Ready for the off as the fun runners line up at the start.

Even a few pooches joined in the run in Ward Jackson Park.

Looking festive for the Alice House Hospice Santa Run.