24 photos as Hartlepool unites together to pay tribute on Remembrance Sunday 2023
People across Hartlepool united together to remember the fallen and to pay tribute to members of the armed forces past and present.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Nov 2023, 13:55 GMT
Hundreds of people gathered in Victory Square, in Hartlepool, for Remembrance Sunday on Sunday, November 12, where a service took place at the war memorial and a military parade through the town.
Here are 24 photos of Hartlepool coming together to pay tribute.
