25 fantastic pictures of Hartlepool children wearing fancy dress for World Book Day

As World Book Day arrives for another year, children across the town have been showcasing their love of books by getting dressed as their favourite characters.

From childhood classics to new favourites, here are some of the outstanding outfit photographs sent into the Mail from proud families.

Thank you to everyone who has shared a photograph so far. Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture here – we have been sent so many we can’t feature them all at once. But we will be running more in due course.