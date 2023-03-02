News you can trust since 1877
25 fantastic pictures of Hartlepool children wearing fancy dress for World Book Day

Children have been getting creative as they celebrate their love of reading.

By Pamela Bilalova
9 hours ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:13pm

As World Book Day arrives for another year, children across the town have been showcasing their love of books by getting dressed as their favourite characters.

From childhood classics to new favourites, here are some of the outstanding outfit photographs sent into the Mail from proud families.

Thank you to everyone who has shared a photograph so far. Don’t worry if you can’t see your picture here – we have been sent so many we can’t feature them all at once. But we will be running more in due course.

1. Paw Patrol

Georgia Groves has sent this fantastic photo of Dylan, aged two, dressed as Marshall from Paw Patrol.

Photo: Georgia Groves

2. Fantastic duo

Reuben and Dolcie Watts as BFG and Sophie.

Photo: Louise Watts

3. Spooky

Tasha Dixon has sent this brilliant photo of Stefan as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas,

Photo: Tasha Dixon

4. Superheroes

Nadia Jadee has sent in this brilliant photo of Harvey and Hallie as Superwoman and Spider-Man.

Photo: Nadia Jadee

