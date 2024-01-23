25 Hartlepool venues taking part in Restaurant Week 2024 with prices starting from as little as £5 per person
Due to popular demand, Hartlepool’s Restaurant Week is returning for a fifth year and is serving up some tasty deals.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 16:26 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 15:24 GMT
Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team, the event will run from Monday, January 29, to Sunday, February 4.
Throughout the week, customers can dine out for as little as £5, £10, £15 or £20 at participating restaurants, pubs and cafes.
For more information and menus, see https://www.explorehartlepool.com/hartlepool-restaurant-week/.
