25 pictures of Seaton Carew Boxing Day Dip organised by Hartlepool Round Table
Hundreds of fun-loving dippers had a splashing time at this year’s Boxing Day Dip in Seaton Carew.
Around 350 people took the plunge for the 50th annual dip, which has been organised for the last few years by Hartlepool Round Table after it took over from the Hartlepool Lions.
Were you one of the people enjoying a splash in the sea, or the hundreds more who cheered them on?
Scroll on for a selection of photos of the dip taken by Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid.
