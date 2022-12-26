Hundreds of fun-loving dippers had a splashing time at this year’s Boxing Day Dip in Seaton Carew.

Around 350 people took the plunge for the 50th annual dip, which has been organised for the last few years by Hartlepool Round Table after it took over from the Hartlepool Lions.

Were you one of the people enjoying a splash in the sea, or the hundreds more who cheered them on?

Scroll on for a selection of photos of the dip taken by Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid.

1. Getting ready for their first dip Joanne Sowerby and Andy Park from Billingham before the start of the Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Looking shipshape Donna Hotham from Hartlepool did the dip for the first time for the town's MIND service. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Big crowds Members of the public line the route down the beach to see the Boxing Day dippers run to the sea. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Tropical outfits - but sea was 4C Dippers taking part in the Boxing Day Dip at Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales