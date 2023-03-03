News you can trust since 1877
Just four of our archive pictures of Hartlepool United fans down the years.

29 fan-tastic pictures of Hartlepool United supporters following our club across the years

Hartlepool United supporters have followed their football club the length and breadth of our land – and occasionally beyond – since the club’s formation in 1908.

By Gavin Ledwith
2 minutes ago

So why not take a trip back in time and enjoy these archive photos of the blue and white army?

Keep logging back too as we will be adding more pictures soon.

1. Flying the flag

Hartlepool United supporters in Millennium Square, Bristol, ahead of the 2021 National League play-off final against Torquay United. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Poolie exodus

The first of several pictures from the Division One play-off final at Cardiff in 2005 as Hartlepool United bravely failed in their bid to reach football's second tier for the first time. More than 16,000 people - around a fifth of the town's population - made the lengthy trip.

3. Dutch courage

Hartlepool United fans at the Almere pre-season friendly game in Holland in 2010. Rear, Jock Dowd. Middle, left to right, Lee Stockton, James Stockton and Frankie Stockton. Front, left to right, Alan Sanderson and Terry Nunn. Picture by FRANK REID.

4. Ex marks the spot

May 1968: Pools player John Sheridan pictured with Pools fans fans following the 0-0 draw at Exeter. The fans had been invited into the dressing room during their 750-mile round trip to watch their promotion chasing heroes.

