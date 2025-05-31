Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about in Seaton Carew?Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about in Seaton Carew?
Do you recognise anyone in these photos of people out and about in Seaton Carew?

33 photos of people out and about in Seaton Carew in May

By Madeleine Raine
Published 31st May 2025, 12:00 BST
Have you been out and about lately?

From beach trips to days at the golf course, here are dozens of pictures of people enjoying themselves while out in Hartlepool.

Andy Skupinski and Joanne Wilkinson are enjoying the sun on the promenade in Seaton Carew with their dog Phoebe.

1. Sunny days

Andy Skupinski and Joanne Wilkinson are enjoying the sun on the promenade in Seaton Carew with their dog Phoebe. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Darren Branston takes a walk along the beach at Seaton Carew.

2. Beach days

Darren Branston takes a walk along the beach at Seaton Carew. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Geoff Puttoil plays a spot of golf at Seaton Carew Golf Club.

3. Golfing

Geoff Puttoil plays a spot of golf at Seaton Carew Golf Club. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Valda Eagle takes her dog Roxie for a walk in the sun.

4. Out with the dog

Valda Eagle takes her dog Roxie for a walk in the sun. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Seaton CarewHartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice