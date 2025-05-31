From beach trips to days at the golf course, here are dozens of pictures of people enjoying themselves while out in Hartlepool.
1. Sunny days
Andy Skupinski and Joanne Wilkinson are enjoying the sun on the promenade in Seaton Carew with their dog Phoebe. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Beach days
Darren Branston takes a walk along the beach at Seaton Carew. Photo: Stu Norton
3. Golfing
Geoff Puttoil plays a spot of golf at Seaton Carew Golf Club. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Out with the dog
Valda Eagle takes her dog Roxie for a walk in the sun. Photo: Stu Norton
