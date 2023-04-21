55 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United supporters following our club across the decades

Hartlepool United supporters have followed their football club the length and breadth of our land – and occasionally beyond – since the club’s formation in 1908.
With Poolies ready to back the boys during another nail-biting end to a season, why not take a trip back in time and enjoy these archive photos of the blue and white army?
1. Young stars
Young Hartlepool United fans at the Division Two play-off semi-final home leg against Bristol City in 2004. Photo: FLR
2. Flying the flag
Hartlepool United supporters in Millennium Square, Bristol, ahead of the 2021 National League play-off final against Torquay United. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. What's the score?
Poolies bask in the scoreline during their only visit to Darlington's ill-fated TFM 96.6 Arena in 2007. Photo: FLR
4. Poolie exodus
The first of several pictures from the Division One play-off final at Cardiff in 2005 as Hartlepool United bravely failed in their bid to reach football's second tier for the first time. More than 16,000 people - around a fifth of the town's population - made the lengthy trip. Photo: Frank Reid