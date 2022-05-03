'A credit to the club' - More pictures of Hartlepool United fans enjoying their fancy dress party

Poolies usually treat the last away game of the campaign as an opportunity for a themed costume party.

Saturday’s trip to relegated Scunthorpe United saw the bulk of the 1,600-strong away following toast the efforts of the NHS by dressing up as doctors and nurses.

It was the first time the tradition had been honoured for three years following the onset of the pandemic.

Veteran Hartlepool United fan Ron Harnish – who says he has been taking part in the occasion since 1987 “when it wasn’t as organised as now” – was among the away fans to watch the 1-1 draw.

Ron, 69, a Hartlepool United Supporters’ Association trustee, said: “It was a great day. It is always a scream.

"It is just a shame we could not win because we had a lot of chances.

"But the result never spoils the day and it was great to see the players and staff stay on the pitch at the end of the game to applaud the fans as the fans applauded them back.

"The home fans seemed to enjoy it as well although they were a bit flat because they have gone down.”

One Scunthorpe follower, who bumped into dozens of Poolies at lunchtime in the nearby Lincolnshire town of Brigg, contacted the Mail to praise their behaviour.

Stuart Garfoot, who sent us a number of photographs, enjoyed “some good laughs” with them and said: “They were so friendly and were a credit to the club.”

The day had started early back in Hartlepool for many fans.

Among those leaving a supporters’ coach from near the club’s Suit Direct Stadium was “Doctor” Davey Pattison, 58, who said: “Everywhere we go to they all love it.

"The first thing the opposition teams do is look in the papers and see who Pools have got for the last game.

"We have all missed it. I think that’s why we got a good reaction this time because it has been a few years.”

