Nervous students and families arrived at St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form College, in County Durham, early on Thursday, August 14, to open their brown envelopes.

Students at a Peterlee sixth form college are looking forward to bright futures after opening their results today.

But there were a lot of relieved and happy faces when university places were finally secured.

Headteacher Frances Cessford said: “We are immensely proud to see our students heading off to world renowned institutions such as Oxford and Durham where they will continue to thrive academically and personally.

Isaac Smith and Esme Sinclair are happy with their A-level results and will be going to Oxford University and Durham University in September.

"Equally inspiring are those pursuing specialist and vocational courses”.

Student Isaac Smith achieved one A*, one A and one B, and is looking forward to going to the University of Oxford to study English later this year.

Esme Sinclair, who will be going to Durham University in September to study English, also achieved one A*, one A and one B.

There were also some exceptional performances in BTEC subjects, with a number of distinctions and distinction* grades.

These included Codie Atherton, who achieved a distinction* in health and social care, and Jack Barrow, who achieved a distinction* in engineering.

Both students are going to Northumbria University in September.

Frances added: “We wish all of our students the very best as they leave us to follow their chosen career pathways.”