Students at Hartlepool Sixth Form College are looking forward to bright futures after opening their results today.

Nervous students and families arrived at the campus early on Thursday morning to open their brown envelopes.

But there were a lot of relieved and happy faces when university places were finally secured.

The principal of Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Jane Reed, said: “It has been a great morning at Hartlepool Sixth Form College with students arriving for results and celebrating their achievement with their teachers.

Students at Hartlepool Sixth Form College show their delight at their results.

“There has been continued strong performance in overall A-Level pass rates, high grade further improvement and many subjects with a 100% pass rate.

“Continued high performance has been seen in technical and T-Level programmes too.

“We’re proud to see students leave college as resilient and confident young adults ready for the next stage in their journey and in their career.”

Georgia Robson, 18, is just one of many happy pupils who are looking forward to their next steps in life.

Georgia received one A and two Bs in her A-Levels and is looking forward to going to Newcastle University in September to study politics.

She said: “It’s a relief it’s all over. I can relax now, even though I have three weeks until I go. I have spent all summer on edge.”

Fellow student Reece Garthwaite, 18, was stunned to find out he had secured a place at Edinburgh University to study maths and physics after achieving three A*s.

He said: “It’s not what I expected at all.”

She said: “I’m happy but also a bit disappointed, but I can’t be too hard on myself.”

Eve is deferring her place until September 2025 so that she can work and travel before.

Mia Brown, 18, achieved one A and two Cs and is also looking forward to going to Northumbria University in September.

Mia, who is going to be studying history, said: “I’m happy. My grades have got me in which is all that matters.”

Mia is celebrating by going to see pop princess Taylor Swift in London tonight.