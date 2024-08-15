A-Levels 2024: See gallery of happy students at Hartlepool's English Martyrs Sixth Form College

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 12:48 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 12:48 BST
There were lots of happy faces at Hartlepool’s English Martyrs Sixth Form College on Thursday as students collected their A-Level results.

Around 50 students sat their exams at the college this year with many going on to study all kinds of subjects at university.

The Mail joined students and staff for the annual nerve-racking but happy day.

Elliott Maher gives a big "thumbs up" after he receives his A-Level results on Thursday. Picture by FRANK REID

1. English Martyrs Sixth Form College

Elliott Maher gives a big "thumbs up" after he receives his A-Level results on Thursday. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Gracie Young, 18, is going to Newcastle University to study politics and economics. Picture by FRANK REID

2. English Martyrs Sixth Form College

Gracie Young, 18, is going to Newcastle University to study politics and economics. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Ryan Duong achieved three A*. Picture by FRANK REID

3. English Martyrs Sixth Form College

Ryan Duong achieved three A*. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Holly Bailey has secured an apprenticeship with Cleveland Fire Brigade. Picture by FRANK REID

4. English Martyrs Sixth Form College

Holly Bailey has secured an apprenticeship with Cleveland Fire Brigade. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.