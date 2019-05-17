A Reverend and the Makers DJ set latest addition to Hartlepool Live festival

The latest big name has been announced to add to the line-up of the Hartlepool Live music festival next month

A Reverend and the Makers DJ set has been confirmed as the latest addition to an already outstanding line-up at the first ever multi-venue Hartlepool Live music festival.

Paul Smith. Picture credit: Ivan Jones.

The festival, commissioned by Hartlepool Borough Council, is taking place on Saturday, June 15, from 1pm with stages at five venues - The Studio, Hops and Cheese, Chilli Cake Kitchen and Bar, the Contemporary and Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

The Reverend and the Makers DJ set will begin at 11pm and iconic front man Jon “The Rev” McClure is expected to raise the roof at the Town Hall Theatre when he takes to the stage for a not-to-missed after-party performance.

Reverend and the Makers, who took the music world by storm when they burst onto the scene back in 2007 with top ten hit “Heavyweight Champion of the World”, remain one of the biggest indie rock bands to hail from Sheffield.

They supported Oasis on their final tour, playing venues such as Wembley Stadium.

McClure will be in great company at Hartlepool Live with other confirmed big names being Maximo Park frontman and local lad Paul Smith, who is the headline act, and experimental Welsh rock three-piece Gallops.

The festival line-up will also include over 25 local bands who are making waves in the music scene, including Para Alta, PLAZA, Mouses, Lost State of Dance, Shamu, Max Bianco and the Bluehearts, VENUS, James Leonard Hewitson and Mt. Misery.

Music fans are advised to book their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

A first wave of tickets sold out in a matter of hours.

A limited amount of second wave tickets are available for £15 and after these are sold tickets will cost £18.

Tickets are available at www.destinationhartlepool.com or the box office on (01429) 890000 (Tuesdays-Fridays 10am-4.30pm, Saturdays 10am-4pm).