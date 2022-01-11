‘Absolutely disgusted’: Grieving mother who buried her son two days before alleged No 10 party reacts to latest claims

It's reported that around 100 people were invited to “socially-distanced” drinks in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020, while the country was still in coronavirus lockdown.

Around 40 people are thought to have attended – even though strict social distancing rules were in place at the time with groups banned from meeting socially outdoors in England.

Just two days before the party is alleged to have taken place, Tracy Waters buried her 25-year-old son Jack Mandeville.

Only eight people were allowed to attend the funeral, which was 10 minutes long.

Tracy, 49, has said the reports of a gathering have left her “absolutely disgusted”.

“This is our government. These are the people that are telling us that the pandemic is killing people. How can they actually sit there and say that, then hold a party?” said Tracy.

"I was only allowed eight people at my son’s funeral. His nana and his uncles couldn’t even go. They had to stand outside.

"My son’s funeral was 10 minutes long. Yet, the government have partied all day and they think that’s acceptable when they’ve told us we can’t do the same.

"It’s totally wrong.”

She continued: “Disgusting. Absolutely disgusting. And I feel for everybody else that has lost somebody during the pandemic.

"Boris Johnson needs to go. He hasn’t got a clue. He hasn’t got a clue about the amount of people he’s hurt, either.”

Tracy has said she is still grieving for her son, who passed away suddenly on May 2, 2020.

She has said he “absolutely worshipped” his son Ronnie, who is now three, and had “a heart of gold”.

Tracy, from Billingham, said: "I still miss him every single day. I still expect him to come through the door or ring me and say ‘Mom, what’s for tea?’

"He would give everybody his last penny.”

The Met Police have said they are in dialogue with the Cabinet Office over the garden party claims.

