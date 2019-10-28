Adorable dogs receive blessing as Hartlepool church holds special service for pets

Holy Trinity Church in Seaton Carew held its first pet blessing service, where it invited members of the community to come along and have their animals blessed by Rev Philip Bullock.

The service was held on Sunday, October 27, and saw dozens of people turn out along with their dogs, although all kinds of pets were welcome.

It aimed to give thanks to God for providing the world with animals and also thanks to the animals themselves for providing companionship.

Rev Phillip Bullock from Holy Trinity Church in Seaton Carew blessing the animals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the community enjoyed a performance by the choir who sang All Things Bright And Beautiful before joining in prayers.

The blessing then saw the dogs come to the front of the church to receive an individual blessing by Rev Bullock.

Rev Bullock said he had only been at the church for a short while so the service was a great way to engage the community.

He said: “He gave us a job to do, to care for the animals of the world.

Members of the community with their pets at a special pet blessing service held at Holy Trinity Church in Seaton Carew.

“Today is to say thank you to out pets, who are our companions and our friends, for all they do for us and for all they mean to us.

“It is a proven fact that they are good for our well-being.

“We are more relaxed and happy with our pets with us.”

Among those attending the service was Jill Noppen-Spacie who was there with her 13-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Rosie.

Pets were asked to come to the front of the church to receive the special blessing.

She said: “It’s lovely to see so many people here for the service.

“It is a great idea as animals are such a massive part of our lives.

“They are our friends for life.”

Gill McDade was there with 12-week-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel pup called Nancy.

Those gathered sat with their pets during the service.

She said: “This is the first time I have ever been to anything like this.

“It is a nice idea and its great for socialisation.