An American in Hartlepool - and he absolutely loved our 'cute little town'

Paul Hendricks is from San Angelo which is a town of a similar size to Hartlepool.

But in the last few days, he has spent time in England to attend a business seminar and the physical therapist admits to falling in love with the North East during his visit.

Paul and his wife Nikki are spending Christmas in the UK and attended a two-day coaching event hosted by Hartlepool entrepreneur Paul Gough, who as well as running the Physio Rooms, in Raby Road, also heads up a media business which specialises in coaching physios and PTs across the globe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Texan visitor Paul Hendricks, left, with Paul Gough at Hartlepool Marina.

Around 30 people, also from across the UK and Denmark, were in attendance at the town’s Tranquility House, which is the home of Orangebox Training Solutions.

Mr Hendricks said: “I love Hartlepool – what a cute little town.

"The Marina is a real asset, with all the restaurants and bars and it’s so diverse. I’m a big fan.

" The views across the Marina from the building with the spectacular sunset was something else, it really was.

The two friends survey the view.

“Coming over from the States and seeing the town and other places in England is a great experience. The weather has been fantastic, bright and sunny, and if I can stand outside have a beer on a night in a short-sleeved T-shirt in mid-December then it can’t be that bad right?

"Nikki spent some time walking around the coast line and Marina while I was at the event and she absolutely loved her time.”

Paul added: “I’ve been to Hartlepool before and it is great to be back.

"We came over three years ago, visited Paul and his partner Natalie and then headed to Edinburgh – a lovely drive through the North-East and up the coastline and seeing all the sights like Bamburgh Castle, the golf courses and Holy Island.

“I know a lot about Hartlepool because of my friendship with Paul and it really is a nice town to come to and see again. It is very different to the US, with a different atmosphere and outlook completely. It has a rich history and the monkey hanging legend really is something else!”

Mr Hendricks is spending Christmas with friends and family on the south coast after first leaving Hartlepool to visit his son at University in Edinburgh.

Mr Gough, who splits his time between homes in the town and Florida, said: “It was a real nice surprise to see Paul – it is not often someone from Texas will drop by in Hartlepool. He really was bowled over and to be able to showcase the town and what it is all about to visitors from across the pond cannot be underestimated. He was impressed with every aspect – especially the weather.

“I’ve been to his town in Texas so it’s only right he returned the favour...for our next training event at Orangebox in the summer, maybe we can get more of our American friends over to see what the town is all about.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.