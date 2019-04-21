Annual egg jarping competition proves to be a smash hit

Pub-goers egged on the contestants in an annual jarping competition.

The 37th World Egg Jarping Championships were held in Peterlee at the weekend.

Audrey Wheatman lifts the World Egg Jarping Championship trophy.

This annual Easter Sunday tradition saw around 40 men, woman and children battle it out with their hard boiled eggs.

And, after a hard-fought competition it was Audrey Wheatman, 56, from Peterlee, who won the trophy with her egg remaining in tact.

The call centre worker, said this was the first time she had taken part in the contest and didn't think for one minute that she would win.

Audrey, said: "I am really chuffed. I think I am going to keep the winning egg."

People of all ages enjoy the World Egg Jarping Championships.

The competition was held in the town's Hearts of Oak pub, which is run by brothers Reece and Shay Anderson.

Reece, who helped run the event, said: "This has been going on in the town for many years, so it is just good to keep the tradition going.

"It is just a lot of fun for everyone and we raise money for a good cause."

All the contestants pay £2 to enter the competition with the takings being donated to Alice House Hospice, the pub-goers help to boost the cash total by donations and there is also a raffle on the day.

Customers at the Hearts of Oak pub enjoy the World Egg Jarping Championships.

Then pub provides and hard boils all the eggs and contestants pick their own when they step up to jarp. The person whose egg cracks is out and the other one - using the same egg - goes through to the next round.

Reece said as far as he knows there have never been any incidents of people cheating and swapping a real egg for a fake.

But, he said: "Last year one of the lads who was winning, had had a drink and ate his egg, so he had to be disqualified."

There were no such disqualifications this year and Audrey was delighted to take home her trophy.