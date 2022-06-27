Arson inquiry begins after five people are taken to hospital following Hartlepool fire

Cleveland Fire Brigade say smoke alarms alerted the occupants of the property in West View Road, Hartlepool, to the blaze.

Cleveland Police added that two adults, two teenagers and a young child “all got out safely” before receiving medical treatment.

The force have now confirmed the incident is considered to be an arson attack and that investigations are under way.

The house in West View Road, Hartlepool, which police believe was subject to an arson attack.

Two crews from Hartlepool Fire Station spent more than 40 minutes tackling the fire after rushing to the house on Sunday, June 26, at 1am.

A brigade statement said the property suffered “20% fire damage to front door and hallway”, adding: “Family alerted by hard wired smoke alarms. Five casualties with possible smoke inhalation taken to hospital for assessment.”

The brigade were also called to an earlier house fire in town at the weekend.

Four appliances from Hartlepool, Headland and Saltburn fire stations attended the incident in Greenwood Road on Saturday, June 25, at just after midnight.

A house in Greenwood Road, Hartlepool, where a fire took place over the weekend.

The brigade said: “Water damage to all floors of property. Bedroom 100% fire damaged. Hallway 90% fire damaged. 100% smoke damage to first floor. Kitchen ceiling damaged by fire.”

There are no reports of any casualties and the cause has still to be disclosed.

Anyone with any information about the West View Road fire is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.