At the bar: 18 retro photos of Hartlepool's pubs and bars from the last 40 years

By Mark Payne
Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:45 BST
We are raising a glass to some of Hartlepool’s past and present bars in this nostalgic photo gallery.

Some are little seen photos we have uncovered in our archives going back to the mid 80s up to more recent times.

We hope they stir some fond memories for you.

Lana and Paul Williams behind the bar at The Fishermans Arms on the Headland back in 2015. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Fishermans friends Arms

Lana and Paul Williams behind the bar at The Fishermans Arms on the Headland back in 2015. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Sir John Hall (centre left) opened Hartlepool Rugby Club's new bar in 2004.

2. Pints all round

Sir John Hall (centre left) opened Hartlepool Rugby Club's new bar in 2004. Photo: Mail

Hartlepool's Grand Hotel manager David Tail and banqueting manager Paula Gouldburn in Piper's Restaurant and Bar in June 1986.

3. Grand surroundings

Hartlepool's Grand Hotel manager David Tail and banqueting manager Paula Gouldburn in Piper's Restaurant and Bar in June 1986. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Hartlepool Rugby Club players Adam Ainley (left) and Liam Lester with barmaid Wendy Hogan at the Mayfield Park site in 2015.

4. Mayfield Park

Hartlepool Rugby Club players Adam Ainley (left) and Liam Lester with barmaid Wendy Hogan at the Mayfield Park site in 2015. Photo: Mail

