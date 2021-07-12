Author publishes record of Hartlepool United's promotion winning season down to the last detail in new book

Football fan and author John Forth has crunched all the numbers to compile a comprehensive reminder of last season in the book titled Hartlepool United 2020-21 Nostalgia.

It is the latest in John’s Nostalgia series of books chronicling memorable and successful years of various football clubs.

Just last month, Hartlepool won promotion back to the Football League in dramatic fashion after a penalty shoot out in the National League play-off final.

Hartlepool United celebrate with the Vanarama National League Trophy after last month's Play-Off Final against Torquay United at Ashton Gate in Bristol. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

John hopes the book will prove a popular souvenir of the season for fans.

It will also raise money for charity with profits going to South Cleveland Heart Fund, which supports the heart unit at James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough.

John, 74, who used to be manager of Manpower in Hartlepool, said: “I’m trying to give the people the chance to relive the exploits of Hartlepool last season which was terrific and also at the same time raise money for the charity.

"Every match is covered, the scores, scorers, players, substitutes, the league table, everything.

“Even though it was last season because of Covid restrictions people couldn’t watch them play, so I’m trying to capture moments that inform fans what happened.”

The full-colour book also includes a match report for Hartlepool’s 44 National League games and a Did You Know? fact about the opposition for each match.

John, of Swainby, near Northallerton, has previously written books charting Liverpool’s 2019-2020 season when the won the Premier League and Middlesbrough in 2005-06 when they reached the final of the UEFA Cup.

That book also raised money for South Cleveland Heart Fund as the hospital unit saved the life of his best man, also called John, when he suffered a heart attack.

John said he has enjoyed creating the Hartlepool book during lockdown. He added: “There are lots of memories and snipets of information that people may not know in it.

"I hope that people like it.”

Hartlepool United 2020-21 Nostalgia is priced £10.

To order a copy, email [email protected] or call 07741 253521.