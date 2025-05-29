Here are 21 photos of Hartlepool heads from across the town’s primary and secondary schools across the decades.
1. Bill Jordon
Bill Jordon, former head teacher at Dyke House, helps pupils prepare for their exams in 2006. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Alan Chapman
Alan Chapman, former head teacher at Catcote Academy, is pictured with pupils back in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Michael Lee
Former head teacher at English Martyrs takes pupils Adam Gofton and Zarorn Barnes to meet the Rotary Club president in 2015. Photo: Other, third party
4. Andy Brown
Former head teacher at West View Primary School, Andy Brown, shows off his Darlington football shirt in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid
