How many faces do you recognise?

Back to school: 21 retro photos of Hartlepool headteachers past and present

By Madeleine Raine
Published 29th May 2025, 10:07 BST
Do you remember any of these primary and secondary school head teachers?

Here are 21 photos of Hartlepool heads from across the town’s primary and secondary schools across the decades.

Bill Jordon, former head teacher at Dyke House, helps pupils prepare for their exams in 2006.

1. Bill Jordon

Bill Jordon, former head teacher at Dyke House, helps pupils prepare for their exams in 2006. Photo: Frank Reid

Alan Chapman, former head teacher at Catcote Academy, is pictured with pupils back in 2015.

2. Alan Chapman

Alan Chapman, former head teacher at Catcote Academy, is pictured with pupils back in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid

Former head teacher at English Martyrs takes pupils Adam Gofton and Zarorn Barnes to meet the Rotary Club president in 2015.

3. Michael Lee

Former head teacher at English Martyrs takes pupils Adam Gofton and Zarorn Barnes to meet the Rotary Club president in 2015. Photo: Other, third party

Former head teacher at West View Primary School, Andy Brown, shows off his Darlington football shirt in 2012.

4. Andy Brown

Former head teacher at West View Primary School, Andy Brown, shows off his Darlington football shirt in 2012. Photo: Frank Reid

