Barber shop offering free haircuts to veterans ahead of Remembrance Day
A Hartlepool barber is giving servicemen and women free haircuts leading up to Remembrance Day.
Ronnie Eve, 49 From Hartlepool is giving free haircuts to military veterans and servicemen and women the week leading up to Remembrance Day on Monday, November 11.
Ronnie who is a Sargent Instructor with Cleveland Army Cadet Force, has been providing free haircuts at his barber shop – The Barber Shop on Owton Manor Lane for the past few years.
Ronnie said: “I wanted to give something back to servicemen and women, naval officers and even police and firemen, to everyone who put their lives on the line of their country.
“They have done so much for us.”
Ronnie also offers free haircuts for veterans on Armed Forces day in June, he added: “As a barber you meet all kinds of people,
“But it can be hard for those who have served, so many suffer with PTSD and I believe more should be done to help people who have served our country.
“So many of them don't have jobs and live on the streets. It’s no way to treat the people that fought for our country – they should be treated better.
“It’s just about giving back to the men and women who have served Queen and country and to say thank you.”
Servicemen, service women and veterans are invited to pop into Ronnie’s shop from Monday November 4 for a free haircut and a chat.