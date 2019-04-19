Barrow AFC announces ‘no swords’ policy for Hartlepool United’s travelling army of knights

Hartlepool United fans joining in this year’s fancy dress tradition by dressing as medieval knights will be asked to check their swords at Monday’s game.

Almost 1,200 tickets have been sold to Poolies for Bank Holiday Monday’s match against Barrow AFC.

Many of the travelling army are expected to be dressed as knights complete with mock chainmail helmets, swords and shields.

Ahead of the game, hosts Barrow have announced an official sword policy.

They are pleading with Pools fans not to take real swords to the game.

And while soft or inflatable swords will be allowed in the ground, those made out of wood, metal or hard plastic must be left at the turnstiles and will be returned to supporters at the end of the game.

Barrow said on their Twitter account: “Please note that whilst we think it’s hilarious too, this policy will actually be in place!”

Pools fans have worn a different costume or theme for the final away match of the season for around the last 10 years.

It is organised by fan John Pearson.

He previously said of this year’s knights theme: “To take over 1,000 fans to Barrow for an end of season game with nothing really at stake is unbelievable.

“With it being St George’s Day the following day, it made sense for this year’s theme to tie in with that and no doubt there will be a focus on St George himself.”

Hartlepool United Supporters Association has put on three coaches that will take approximately 150 fans to the game.

Association secretary Pauline McSweenie said she expects many to be in the fancy dress.

She said: “The last away game always has a little buzz about it. We normally put on an extra coach.”

Pauline added: “Barrow have been brilliant by posting messages on social media saying where we can leave our swords.

“They’ve really taken it on board so full marks to them.”

• You can share your fancy dress pictures with us through the Hartlepool Mail’s Facebook page and Twitter accounts.