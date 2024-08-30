Battling Trimdon teenager is guest of honour at Hartlepool’s Open Jar Tribute Festival
Joshua Jessop, 15, will be presented on stage to thousands of spectators at the Open Jar Tribute Festival, in Seaton Carew, on Saturday, September 7.
Joshua, who is from Newcastle but lives in Trimdon, has been given VIP tickets for the Saturday show which also marks World Duchenne Awareness Day – a condition Joshua suffers from.
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a genetic disorder characterised by progressive muscle degeneration and has a short life expectancy for those with the illness.
Joshua, who goes to The Oaks Secondary School, in Spennymoor, struggles with muscle weakness and is unable to perform tasks that other children his age can.
A few years ago, Joshua’s mum Karen Jessop decided to set up a Facebook page to document Joshua’s life living with DMD.
She said: “A lot of parents were asking for advice from the Duchenne support network I am with.
"They were like, with all the information you are sharing, it would be really good to put it in one place, so I said fine, I will set up a page – and I got quite a good following.”
Joe Franks, co-organiser of the two-day festival, said: “I commend her for what she is doing.
"We thought, what can we do to add to this? And I thought what better way than introducing him as the guest of honour to raise more awareness and to give him something to look forward to.”
The line-up for the Friday show includes tributes to Madness, Fleetwood Mac, Amy Winehouse, Gerry Cinnamon and Kings of Leon.
On Saturday, guests can expect tribute performances to Harry Styles, The Spice Girls, Coldplay, George Ezra, Arctic Monkeys, Sam Fender and ABBA.
Karen said: “There’s a song by Coldplay called Fix You and it has a strong presence in the DMD community.
"We say it would be amazing if we could fix you, but we can't because there’s no cure, only treatments.”
Joe added: “Hopefully it will raise a bit of publicity to try and increase the following on their Facebook page.”
For more information and to follow Joshua’s journey, see https://www.facebook.com/joshuasjourney4life.
