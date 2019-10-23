Best of Hartlepool launches for 2019 - it's time to nominate your community heroes

Last year's Best of Hartlepool Awards winners. Who will succeed them?

How about a community hero who helps others without asking for praise in return?

You might know a carer who provides outstanding support for others - or a fundraiser who raises thousands of pounds to make a difference in the community.

We want you to nominate them all for honours in this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards which are officially launched today.

It’s your chance to give those very special unsung heroes the praise they so richly deserve.

Don’t worry about puzzling over which category to enter your nomination in - we’ve got loads for you to choose from. Take a look at the list below and choose the right one for your community favourite.

In fact, put as many nominations in as you like as we are sure there are loads of worthy causes out there.

Let’s make this a hugely difficult task for the judges by coming up with a glut of entries.

We are indebted to our fantastic sponsors for helping to make this year’s Best of Hartlepool Awards a reality.

They are Stagecoach, Specsavers, Utility Alliance, Tilly Bailey & Irvine, English Martyrs, the Northern School of Arts, and Hartlepool Borough Council.

Here are the categories to choose from;

Role Model;

Green Champion;

Child of Achievement;

Fundraiser of the Year;

Carer of the Year;

Student of the Year;

Sporting Excellence;

Volunteer of the Year;

Community Group;

Community Champion;

Child of Courage;

Sports Team of the Year;

Emergency Services Award;

Performer of the Year (under 21);

Lifetime Contribution.

We want you to nominate your favourites by emailing: lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk.

The deadline for entries is Monday, November 11.

After that, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist for all the categories on Wednesday, November 13.

And then comes the grand finale which will be held at Hardwick Hall on Wednesday, December 4.

But the first date you need to remember is Monday, November 11 - the date by which you must have submitted all of your planned entries.

So come on, get nominating!