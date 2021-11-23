Better TV signal and more channels for Hartlepool viewers after relay mast's power boost

The recently upgraded relay mast at Eston Nab, in Ormesby, has had a power boost, resulting in a stronger TV signal and more channels for viewers in parts of Hartlepool and across Teesside.

Mast operator Arqiva has said that the power boost means more than 97% of households affected by the Bilsdale mast fire now have some TV services restored.

Bilsdale mast was demolished in October.

Viewers have been advised to re-scan for more TV channels./Photo: Daniel Law/PA Wire

Adrian Twyning, the director of Operations at Arqiva, said: “We have been working round the clock to restore TV services and to help those affected.

"The Eston Nab relay site is a key part of Project Restore, boosting its power this weekend will improve the signal and increase the number of channels available to viewers in Teesside and Hartlepool.”

Re-tuning information is available at www.bilsdalemast.co.uk with elderly or vulnerable people experiencing technical difficulties urged to ring Freephone number 0800 121 4828.

