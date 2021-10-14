Bilsdale latest: How to retune your TV and what to do if you still cannot watch it

Further guidance has been issued to TV viewers still unable to watch their sets following the switch on of a temporary transmitter mast.

By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 4:15 pm

The 80-metre mast at Bilsdale, on the North Yorkshire Moors, replaces a mast demolished earlier this month following a fire in August.

Hartlepool viewers of Freeview channels were among those whose viewing has since been disrupted.

Mast operator Arqiva says more than nine out of 10 affected households will be able to watch TV by retuning their sets.

From left, Gavin Coleman, community development co-ordinator at Thirteen Group, Rosie Mowatt, head of communications at Arqiva and Helen Hunter, chief executive of North Yorkshire & Darlington Age UK.

A guide on how to do this can be found at www.bilsdalemast.co.uk

It is estimated, however, that 23,000 homes are still classed as living in “not spot” areas.

More details of how to get help and who is eligible in the initial stage is available on the website.

Eligible groups will have access to a freephone number and the option to book engineers to visit their homes

Vouchers will also be sent out to help households in the “not-spot” areas restore their TV services.

Specific groups of affected people are being prioritised at this stage with local charities in North Yorkshire, Tees Valley and County Durham helping Arqiva reach them.

Company chief executive Paul Donovan said: “We remain absolutely committed to supporting the most vulnerable people affected by the loss of TV services.”

The specific groups being prioritised are those over 65, the clinically vulnerable and other vulnerable people with carers.

For these groups, a freephone line is available for help – 0800 121 4828 - and engineers can be scheduled to visit the homes of people in those affected areas and in those groups.

