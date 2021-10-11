“Large-scale” engineering work will take place on Tuesday, October 12, to test the new Bilsdale transmitter before it goes live on Wednesday, October 13.

The structure is expected to restore Freeview TV services to more than 90% of households across the area.

The new mast was built after a fire back in August left the original Bilsdale mast “beyond repair”.

Freeview has said TV signal might be disrupted on Tuesday while final tests are carried out on the temporary mast at Bilsdale. /Photo: Daniel Law/PA Wire

Households in Hartlepool are among those to have suffered disruption to their television reception since.

If Tuesday’s tests are successful, the temporary transmitter will be switched on Wednesday.

Terrestrial television platform provider Freeview has advised people not to retune their TVs during the day tomorrow and added that signal will be restored in the evening.

In a Monday statement, it said: “With good weather forecast, Arqiva is planning large-scale engineering work to test the new, temporary Bilsdale transmitter tomorrow, Tuesday 12th October.

"The new Bilsdale mast will restore TV signals to thousands of homes across the region.

“If you do currently have a working TV signal, it is very likely you will experience disruption during the day tomorrow.

"It’s important that you don’t retune your TV tomorrow, as a signal will be restored for the evening’s TV viewing.

"Providing the final tests tomorrow are successful, the new Bilsdale mast will be operational from 6am onwards on Wednesday.

“You should retune your TV set after that point, and information on how to do that is https://www.bilsdalemast.co.uk/retune-instructions/

“We will continue to keep all our viewers up-to-date with the latest news, for more information visit https://www.bilsdalemast.co.uk/”

