A pensioner has been fined after his actions in putting out large amounts of food for wildlife around Hartlepool attracted rats.

Brian Wilkins, 76, known as “The Bird Man of Hartlepool” was taken to court on Tuesday by Hartlepool Borough Council for failing to comply with a community protection notice.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard the notice was served on Wilkins in January last year after the local authority received numerous complaints about his actions.

But he continued to throw down “excessive amounts” of bird seed and bread from a trolley around parts of the town including the town centre.

Brian Wilkins outside Teesside Magistrates' Court on April 1.

Businesses, including managers of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Camerons Brewery and Park Towers, complained they had seen an increase in problems with rats as a result.

Alyson McCall, from Middleton Grange, said in a statement: “The problem has exacerbated so much that we’ve had to increase our pest control visits as the vermin was getting out of control with them finding their way into the centre.”

It led to them carrying out a costly 12-week programme although the problem persisted outside the centre around Park Road and Stockton Street.

A council pest control officer also described action to control rats at a primary school and several nearby homes.

Brian Wilkins pictured previously with some of the food he put out for birds and animals in Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Wilkins, of Sheriff Street, Hartlepool, accepted putting out the food but argued he had a “reasonable excuse” in saying they would otherwise starve.

He claimed the council had contributed to the rat population by the removal of derelict buildings, such as the Wesley, and bushes.

But magistrates found him guilty and fined him £250.

They also ordered him to pay the council’s costs of £1,826 and imposed a two-year criminal behaviour order which carries the risk of prison if broken.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesperson said afterwards: “Our preferred approach has always been to try to resolve this matter informally and bring about a voluntary change in Mr Wilkins’ behaviour.

“Although legal action is very much a last resort, his failure to co-operate has left us with no other option.

“We have a duty to safeguard public health in the wider community and Mr Wilkins’ continued actions have led to numerous recurring complaints about rats from businesses and individual residents.”